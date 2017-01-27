Blake welcomes beginning of roadside drug testing

Roadside drug-testing will begin in March.

The Transport Department has confirmed that Gardai are being equipped with a portable device to carry out random checks on motorists for cannabis, cocaine and heroin.

They will also test for prescription drugs, however drivers are being reassured that they will not be penalised if they are taking medicines under the direction of a doctor or pharmacist.

Former Letterkenny Councillor and drugs campaigner PJ Blake has been calling for this measure for several years. He says this is a very important day………