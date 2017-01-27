logo



Blake welcomes beginning of roadside drug testing

27 Jan 2017
by admin

Roadside drug-testing will begin in March.

The Transport Department has confirmed that Gardai are being equipped with a portable device to carry out random checks on motorists for cannabis, cocaine and heroin.

They will also test for prescription drugs, however drivers are being reassured that they will not be penalised if they are taking medicines under the direction of a doctor or pharmacist.

Former Letterkenny Councillor and drugs campaigner PJ Blake has been calling for this measure for several years. He says this is a very important day………

More News

Blake welcomes beginning of roadside drug testing

0
Roadside drug-testing will begin in March. The Transport Department has confirmed that Gardai are being equipped with a portable device to carry out random checks on motorists for [...]
27 Jan 2017

Kennedy seeking assurances regarding Donegal routes from Bus Eireann

0
There are genuine fears that the current crisis at Bus Eireann could severely impact rural communities Donegal, according to a Killybegs based councillor. The future of the Express[...]
27 Jan 2017

Landline services to be restored in Ardara after weeks of silence

0
Telephone company EIR has confirmed that maintenance work will be carried out today in Ardara, where a number of homes have been left without a landline service since before Christ[...]
27 Jan 2017

Call for Buncrana beach pathway to be repaired

0
Donegal County Council is being urged to carry out much needed repairs to a pathway linking Buncrana Pier to an adjacent beach. It’s understood that the pathway was extensive[...]
27 Jan 2017

Occupants of school bus have lucky escape following freak accident near Killea

0
  A number of children and a bus driver have had a close escape when a large wooden plank from a passing van plummeted through the front windscreen of their bus. The accident [...]
26 Jan 2017

Ruaille Buaille le Colm Feiritéar 24/1/17

0
Scéalaí Micheál Piaras Ó Ceallaigh/ Pól Mac Aodha ag tabhairt faoi Amharc Arís Mé[...]
26 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit