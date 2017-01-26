logo



Some Defence Forces personnel are still receiving a border allowance

26 Jan 2017
by admin

It’s emerged that some members of the Defence Forces are still being paid a “border allowance” – despite being nowhere near the border.

The allowance was paid to soldiers who were based near the border during the Troubles.

It was scrapped in 2009 for new entrants, but could not be taken off the soldiers who used to get it.

Department of Defence Spokesperson Maurice Quinn told the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee today that some soldiers, who are nowhere near the border, still get the payment……..

 

