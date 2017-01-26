logo



Ruaille Buaille le Colm Feiritéar 24/1/17

26 Jan 2017
by admin

Scéalaí Micheál Piaras Ó Ceallaigh/ Pól Mac Aodha ag tabhairt faoi Amharc Arís Mé

Occupants of school bus have lucky escape following freak accident near Killea

0
  A number of children and a bus driver have had a close escape when a large wooden plank from a passing van plummeted through the front windscreen of the bus. The accident oc[...]
26 Jan 2017

0
26 Jan 2017

Deputy Pringle’s ‘Fossil Free’ Bill passes second stage with cross-party support

0
  The Government has suffered two more losses in the Dáil this afternoon. It’s after Fianna Fáil refused to support the Government position on two votes, dealing with fo[...]
26 Jan 2017

Huge spike in sick people without a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital

0
Today’s figures from the Irish Nurser and Midwives Association show that 35 sick people are without a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital. 12 people are on trolleys and 23[...]
26 Jan 2017

Some Defence Forces personnel are still receiving a border allowance

0
It’s emerged that some members of the Defence Forces are still being paid a “border allowance” – despite being nowhere near the border. The allowance was pa[...]
26 Jan 2017

Civil Disobedience may be needed to save the NHS – Mc Cann

0
A Derry MLA is claiming that some NHS workers in the city are dependent on food banks to feed their families. People Before Profit’s Eamon Mc Cann says considering the vital [...]
26 Jan 2017

