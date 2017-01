Concern has been raised that there is still no funding in place for the Bonagee Link in Letterkenny.

Transport Minister Shane Ross has confirmed that no provision for the project will be in place for a number of years at least.

Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn is calling on the Transport Minister to urgently amend the Government’s 2016- 2021 Capital Plan to include funding for the relief road.

He says it’s a vital piece of road for the economic development of Letterkenny and the North West……