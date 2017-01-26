Minister to “further consider” Urris bus issue

The Minister for School Transport John Halligan has agreed to further consider the Urris school transport issue.

Minister Halligan met with Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue and Senator Padraig MacLochlainn yesterday and a commitment was given that the issue would be further examined.

Some children in the Urris area wishing to attend the secondary school in Carndonagh have been denied access to school transport because secondary schools in Buncrana are deemed to be closer to their homes using Mamore Gap – a potentially trecherous route in bad weather.

Deputy McConagloue says this latest development provides little hope for the issue being resolved any time soon……………