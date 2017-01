The GAA Programme, in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme Manus Boyle and Paul McGonagle join Tom Comack to discuss the the thorny issue of the club calendar and Director General of the GAA, Pairic Duffy’s proposed changes to the inter-county championship calendar in football and hurling.

The proposed changes are to go before next month’s annual Congress of the GAA.