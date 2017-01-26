Civil Disobedience may be needed to save the NHS – Mc Cann

A Derry MLA is claiming that some NHS workers in the city are dependent on food banks to feed their families. People Before Profit’s Eamon Mc Cann says considering the vital importance of the NHS to every other family, this is outrageous.

He was speaking after attending a protest outside Altnagelvin Hospital.

Mr Mc Cann says as a result of the controversial Renewable Heat Incentive scheme, public money is going up in smoke while public services are starved of resources.

Civil Disobedience may be needed to save the NHS, Mr Mc Cann says, and if that is the case, then so be it.