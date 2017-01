Donegal County Council is to discuss a proposal to build 21 homes in Inishowen.

The development would be situated in Rockytown, Buncrana and would comprise of thirteen houses and eight apartments.

The proposal will be brought before next Monday’s sitting of Donegal County Council by local Councillor Jack Murray.

He say while there is a long way to go to address the vast housing shortage in Inishowen, it’s a hugely positive step…………