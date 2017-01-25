logo



Strabane councillor hits out after oil thefts from elderly householders

25 Jan 2017
A Derry and Strabane District Councillor is calling on communities to be on the alert and look out for their neighbours after two elderly people had their heating oil stolen in Sion Mills earlier this month.

It’s understood that extensive damage was caused to both oil tanks during the incident which took place on the night of January 12th but details are only emerging now.

Local Councillor Patsy Kelly says while stealing anyone’s oil is a despicable act, to steal from older people is particularly grim……………

