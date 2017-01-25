Rural Action Plan no more than a “rebranding of lost opportunities2-+ – Cope

The Government’s new Action Plan for Rural Ireland has been dismissed as a “rebranding of lost opportunities” by Leas Cheann Comhairle and Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher.

He says far from a blueprint for the realisation of rural potential, the 71 page report is a cut and paste of every department’s failure over the past five years by this Government, and its predecessor in office.

Deputy Gallagher says the long awaited strategy lacks innovation, fails to deliver on firm deadlines, and does not have financial back up and resources to provide the necessary investment………..