‘North West Centre for Sport’ formally lodge plans today

Plans for the “North West Centre for Sport and Well Being“ in Derry will be formally lodged today under the Peace 4 Programme to projects in the border counties.

The new state of the art complex at Judge’s Road, which will cost in the region of 8 to 10 million pounds, is being spearheaded by City of Derry Rugby Club.

It will be inclusive of all sports in the North West and will be cross community and cross border for all ages and all abilities.

Donegal GAA is one of the supporters of the complex while the group also hope to engage with the likes of Derry GAA, Irish Football Association, Athletics Ireland, Cricket Ireland and the Football Association of Ireland.

Based on the 32 acre site, the project has plans for an indoor 4G training pitch, big enough for Rugby and GAA and will be the biggest indoor arena in Ireland, there’s an outdoor 4G pitch, two grass pitches with floodlighting and a new City of Derry RFC clubhouse.

It will also have a multi-purpose Specialist Sports Community Building to including a Strength and Conditioning Suite, Fitness and Training Centre, and Sports Injury Treatment Centre.

The facility will also cater for University Ulster Magee and the North West Regional College hosting lectures and conferences to deliver Sport Science Courses.

An activity centre, kids area and café make up the rest of the complex.

If funding is successful, work on the development would start later this year with completion expected in 2020.