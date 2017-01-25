logo



Man charged with number of dangerous driving offences to appear at Letterkenny Court

25 Jan 2017
A man is to appear in Letterkenny District Court next month charged with a number of offences after failing to stop at a routine Garda checkpoint in the Dromore area.

The incident happened  at approximately 3am this morning.

Gardai then pursued the vehicle and it subsequently crashed into a garden not far from where the checkpoint was taking place.

A 21 year old man was arrested at the scene and brought to Letterkenny Garda Station but has since been released.

He has been charged with a number of dangerous driving offences and is to appear at Letterkenny District Court on 13th February.

Any witnesses have been asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100.

