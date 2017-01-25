INMO threatens industrial action as Emergency Consultant calls for acute bed strategy

The Irish Nurses and Midwives organisation says it’s likely to give the go ahead for industrial action unless there’s a ‘radical change’ in the management approach to staffing.

Talks at the Workplace Relations Commission adjourned without agreement last night.

The INMO says its Executive Council will meet on Monday next week to consider the situation.

Meanwhile, TDs and Senators will discuss the trolley crisis in hospitals today.

Latest figures show there were 520 patients waiting on a bed yesterday, 14 of them at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Dr Emily O’Connor – President of the Irish Association of Emergency Medicine – will be one of those speaking at today’s Oireachtas committee.

She says strategies are needed for acute hospitals, as well as a specific plan for Emergency Departments ……….