Crana College marks the 100th anniversary of the sinking of the Laurentic

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the sinking of the SS Laurentic, which hit German mines juast north of Fanad Head after leaving Buncrana.

The ship, which was traveling from Liverpool to Canada, was carrying 43 tones of gold bars which was being used to purchase supplies and munitions for use in the First World War.

There were 475 sailors and officers on board when the ship stopped off in Buncrana. Later that night, the Laurentic set sail once again in wintry conditions, but hit the mines shortly afterwards. 354 lives were lost.

A massive salvage operation took place at the time to recover the gold but as it stands almost 15 millions worth remains unaccounted for.

Now, Transition Union students at Crana College have embarked on a major reseaerch project about the ship and its links to Buncrana, culminating in the production of a youtube video and an invitation to participate in a number of events at the weekend.

Michelle Bradley is the Transition Year coordinator at Crana College…………

YouTube link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82oonW4dSeU

School statement –