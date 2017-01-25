Council to begin removing graffiti at Swan Park in Buncrana

Donegal County Council has confirmed that extensive graffiti at Buncrana’s Swan Park will be removed in the coming days.

A significant amount of damage was caused to a number of areas in the park last week using spray paint which sparked outrage among the local community there.

Gardai have also confirmed that they are regularly patrolling the area to prevent any similar incidents from occurring.

Inishowen Councillor Jack Murray says it’s important for residents to keep on the lookout for vandals in the area………………..