Cockhill go nine points clear – after Derry City Reserves are docked points

25 Jan 2017
The Ulster Senior League has confirmed  that Derry City Reserves have been found, under rules 48-51 of the Ulster Senior League Rulebook, to have fielded an ineligible team in last Sunday’s game against Cockhill Celtic.

Derry won the game 3-1, inflicting what a appeared to be a second league defeat in three games for the Inishowen side.

Now, however, the match has been declared as a forfeit, meaning the game has been awarded to Cockhill Celtic on a 3-0 scoreline.

An updated League table, reflecting this decision, is available here

This decision means that champions Cockhill are now nine points clear of second placed Letterkenny Rovers in their quest for another title.

