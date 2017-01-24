logo



Padraic Duffy suprised by CPA non support but new format will go to Congress

24 Jan 2017
by admin

The GAA Director General says he’s “disappointed and surprised” at the decision by the Club Players Association to not support the proposed new All-Ireland football championship structure.

However Paraic Duffy says the new format will go to Congress next month for approval as planned.

The CPA says the format, which replaces the quarter-finals with two groups of four, does not take into account the fixture concerns raised at club level.

They also believe the structure would create an imbalance between football and hurling in the association.

Paraic Duffy was speaking at the launch of his annual report which was unveiled at Croke Park earlier today.

In his report, Duffy says the association will be “burying our heads in the sand” if the Championship reform is not passed.

More Sport

Padraic Duffy suprised by CPA non support but new format will go to Congress

0
The GAA Director General says he’s “disappointed and surprised” at the decision by the Club Players Association to not support the proposed new All-Ireland footba[...]
24 Jan 2017

Fanad to return to Triagh-a-loch’s main sod

0
Fanad Utd will make their return to the main pitch at Triagh-A-Locha on Thursday night when they welcome old foes Swilly Rovers to the peninsula (kick-off 7.30pm). Arthur Lynch’s t[...]
24 Jan 2017

CPA want proper consultation on Páraic Duffy’s Championship proposals

0
  The Club Players’s Association have called on the GAA Director General to shelve his proposals to shake up the football championship. Under Paraic Duffy’s scheme[...]
24 Jan 2017

McIlroy to miss Dubai Desert Classic

0
Two-time winner Rory McIlroy won’t play at next week’s Dubai Desert Classic. It’s after the world number two withdrew from the Abu Dhabi Championship last week wi[...]
24 Jan 2017

St.Eunan’s College into final of Ulster senior School’s

0
Bank of Ireland FAI Schools Dr. Tony O’Neill Senior Ulster Cup Semi Final Result: St Eunans College 5-0 Abbey V.S..[...]
23 Jan 2017

Rowing medals won by North West clubs at Irish Indoors

0
The north west was well represented at the weekends Irish Indoor Rowing Championships in Limerick with Derry Rowing Club , Kincasslagh Rowing Club & Danny Ryan’s Boxfit L[...]
23 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit