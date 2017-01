Two-time winner Rory McIlroy won’t play at next week’s Dubai Desert Classic.

It’s after the world number two withdrew from the Abu Dhabi Championship last week with a stress fracture to a rib.

The European Tour have confirmed McIlroy won’t be present to attempt a third career victory at the tournament.

McIlroy is a two-time winner of the Desert Classic, and would have gone up against another two-time winner next week – Tiger Woods.