logo



Management at LUH confirm that chemotherapy referrals are suspended

24 Jan 2017
by admin

 

Management at Letterkenny University Hospital have responded to claims made the hospital has suspended chemotherapy referrals.

They have confirmed that a new Locum Consultant Medical Oncologist is to be instated at the beginning of March and until then, new patients will not be starting chemotherapy regimes at the Hospital.

The letter in full to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty:

Dear Deputy Doherty,

Thank you for your email below inquiring about chemotherapy services at Letterkenny University Hospital.

As you may be aware, LUH has 2 Consultant Medical Oncologist Posts. One of these posts is currently advertised on a substantive basis. It has been covered by a Locum Medical Oncologist who was contracted to work in the hospital until the end of March 2017. Unfortunately the Consultant in that locum capacity tendered her resignation to take up a post abroad.

We have a new Locum Consultant Medical Oncologist joining us on the 6th of March 2017. Consequently we only have a second Consultant Medical Oncologist available to cover 3 of the 6 weeks to the new locum starting.

In this context it is not clinically appropriate to start new patients on chemotherapy regimes when we would not have the consultant medical cover to ensure it could be provided without interruption to the regime. In the interest of patient safety we are therefore making arrangements with our Consultant Medical Oncologist colleagues in Saolta University Heath Care Group to have new patients who are referred to LUH both seen and treated outside of Letterkenny. The service at LUH will resume when the new Locum Consultant starts on the 6th of March 2017.

I hope this helps clarify the situation for you.

Kind regards
Seán

Seán Murphy
General Manager
Letterkenny University Hospital
Saolta University Healthcare Group

More News

Calls for action to tackle driving test waiting times in Inishowen

0
  A Donegal Councillor is calling for action to tackle driving test waiting times in Inishowen. He says it is now a 20 week wait in Inishowen, and he has been in contact with [...]
24 Jan 2017

Management at LUH confirm that chemotherapy referrals are suspended

0
  Management at Letterkenny University Hospital have responded to claims made the hospital has suspended chemotherapy referrals. They have confirmed that a new Locum Consultan[...]
24 Jan 2017

Donegal ETB holding annual Further Education and Training event

0
The Donegal Education and Training Board is hosting its 13 Further Education and Training Fair in Letterkenny’s Mount Errigal Hotel tomorrow, with an emphasis on adults who w[...]
24 Jan 2017

Slight fall in patients awaiting admission at LUH

0
There’s been a slight fall in the number of people awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital today. There were 14 patients without beds this morning according to [...]
24 Jan 2017

Doherty claims oncology services at LUH have reached “full capacity”

0
It’s been claimed this morning that new referrals for patients requiring chemotherapy treatments at Letterkenny University Hospital have been suspended, due to what is being [...]
24 Jan 2017

Efforts intensifying to preserve sand dunes at Lagg Beach

0
Options are currently being explored for the preservation of sand dunes at Lagg beach in Malin. The dunes are among the highest in Europe, and council representatives have been mee[...]
24 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit