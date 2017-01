Harvey’s Point Hotel, Lough Eske, Donegal has been named ‘No 1 Hotel in Ireland’ by worldwide hotel review website Trip Advisor for the fifth successive year in its 2017 ‘Travellers Choice’ Awards.

The hotel was also ranked ‘10th Best Hotel in Europe in the Trip Advisor European Awards , three places higher than its 13th place in 2016.

Managing Director Deirdre McGlone says they are delighted with the latest accolade: