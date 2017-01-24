logo



Fanad to return to Triagh-a-loch’s main sod

24 Jan 2017
by admin

Fanad Utd will make their return to the main pitch at Triagh-A-Locha on Thursday night when they welcome old foes Swilly Rovers to the peninsula (kick-off 7.30pm).

Arthur Lynch’s team have been playing on the second pitch at the venue since the start of the season after a series of upgrades were carried out to the main pitch.

Now, though, they’ll be back beneath the lights and in front of the stand at Triagh-A-Locha on a night when the 14-times champions have a chance to go second in the table.

After a 1-0 win over Finn Harps Reserves – when Shaun McElwaine netted the only goal of the game – Fanad could, until Sunday at least, leapfrog Letterkenny with a win over Swilly.

It represents a big night for Fanad as they get back to their old fortress once more.

“The main pitch had just got into bad shape,” says Patrick Sweeney, who headed up the redevelopment works.

“William Coyle from Pitch Dimensions in Buncrana was employed to do the work.

“It is all natural ground there and nothing was really ever done to it. The theory was that the soil just got too rich and it tended to cut up badly in the winter time.

“William and his team ploughed, rotovated, sewed and rolled it last August and we left it until now to get it back into good shape again.

“We were lucky to have the second pitch. It has always been playable and a number of other teams nearby have used it over the years. It would now be due an upgrade too.”

The land on which Triagh-A-Locha stands was originally land owned by the Earl of Leitrim. The estate of Charles Clements, the 5th Earl of Leitrim, was bequeathed to a number of recipients in the area with the specification that the land at Triagh-A-Locha be left for sporting purposes.

It has been Fanad United’s home since the club’s formation in 1972.

The clubhouse and dressing rooms were later developed and in 2006 the €73,000 floodlights were switched on with a match taking place between Fanad and the Celtic Under-19s, Jim O’Brien netting the only goal of the game for the Hoops before a crowd of 1,200.

More Sport

Fanad to return to Triagh-a-loch’s main sod

0
Fanad Utd will make their return to the main pitch at Triagh-A-Locha on Thursday night when they welcome old foes Swilly Rovers to the peninsula (kick-off 7.30pm). Arthur Lynch’s t[...]
24 Jan 2017

CPA want proper consultation on Páraic Duffy’s Championship proposals

0
  The Club Players’s Association have called on the GAA Director General to shelve his proposals to shake up the football championship. Under Paraic Duffy’s scheme[...]
24 Jan 2017

McIlroy to miss Dubai Desert Classic

0
Two-time winner Rory McIlroy won’t play at next week’s Dubai Desert Classic. It’s after the world number two withdrew from the Abu Dhabi Championship last week wi[...]
24 Jan 2017

St.Eunan’s College into final of Ulster senior School’s

0
Bank of Ireland FAI Schools Dr. Tony O’Neill Senior Ulster Cup Semi Final Result: St Eunans College 5-0 Abbey V.S..[...]
23 Jan 2017

Rowing medals won by North West clubs at Irish Indoors

0
The north west was well represented at the weekends Irish Indoor Rowing Championships in Limerick with Derry Rowing Club , Kincasslagh Rowing Club & Danny Ryan’s Boxfit L[...]
23 Jan 2017

Derry City have seen 13 trialists – but nobody signed yet!

0
Derry City beat local junior side Ardmore 5-1 in a friendly yesterday as their pre-season preparations continue. According to today’s Derry News, manager Kenny Shiels has now cast [...]
23 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit