ESB urged to implement better communications after Letterkenny power outage

24 Jan 2017
A number of homes were without power in Letterkenny for several hours last night, with claims that residents received no prior warning from the ESB.

Some homes in Ard Na Rí Esate in the Long Lane area of the town were left without power until almost midnight, with Councillor Gerry McMonagle saying many young families in the area were not prepared for the outage.

He says a lack of communication between the ESB and the customers is totally unacceptable, and is calling for some form of text alert system.

ESB urged to implement better communications after Letterkenny power outage

