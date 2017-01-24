Doherty claims oncology services at LUH have reached “full capacity”

It’s been claimed this morning that new referrals for patients requiring chemotherapy treatments at Letterkenny University Hospital have been suspended, due to what is being claimed as the hospital’s oncology unity having now reached full capacity.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says he’s spoken to a number of relatives of cancer patients in Donegal, who say their loved ones have been referred to Galway University Hospital in order to access chemotherapy services.

Deputy Doherty says the families are claiming that hospital officials have informed them that no new referrals are being seen at Letterkenny, and blaming this decision on the fact that the service locally has now reached maximum capacity.