Rowing medals won by North West clubs at Irish Indoors

23 Jan 2017
by admin

The north west was well represented at the weekends Irish Indoor Rowing Championships in Limerick with Derry Rowing Club , Kincasslagh Rowing Club & Danny Ryan’s Boxfit Letterkenny bringing home a host of medals in the various categories.

Letterkenny’s Bernrd Doohan won gold in the 30-39 2000m category with a personal best time in the heavyweight section.

Danny Ryan finished 2nd in the men’s 40-49 with a PB of 6:31, beaten by just 0.4 of a second by former British champion & record holder Philip Healy.

Paul McGonagle of the Kincasslagh Club finished 3rd with a bronze in the 500m race in the heavyweight section.

Gaetano D’urso from City of Derry took silver in the 50-59 category in the men’s 500m, with his club mate Desmond Brown finishing 2nd in the men’s 60-69 2000m category.

Inishowen athlete Karol Doherty won a gold medal in the wheelchair catogory with a very creditable time of 9:31 for 2000m.

The day ended with a Donegal team of boxfit Letterkenny & Kincasslagh winning gold in the men’s relay team.

