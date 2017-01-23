Rowing medals won by North West clubs at Irish Indoors

The north west was well represented at the weekends Irish Indoor Rowing Championships in Limerick with Derry Rowing Club , Kincasslagh Rowing Club & Danny Ryan’s Boxfit Letterkenny bringing home a host of medals in the various categories.

Letterkenny’s Bernrd Doohan won gold in the 30-39 2000m category with a personal best time in the heavyweight section.

Danny Ryan finished 2nd in the men’s 40-49 with a PB of 6:31, beaten by just 0.4 of a second by former British champion & record holder Philip Healy.

Paul McGonagle of the Kincasslagh Club finished 3rd with a bronze in the 500m race in the heavyweight section.

Gaetano D’urso from City of Derry took silver in the 50-59 category in the men’s 500m, with his club mate Desmond Brown finishing 2nd in the men’s 60-69 2000m category.

Inishowen athlete Karol Doherty won a gold medal in the wheelchair catogory with a very creditable time of 9:31 for 2000m.

The day ended with a Donegal team of boxfit Letterkenny & Kincasslagh winning gold in the men’s relay team.