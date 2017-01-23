NTPF to be extended as waiting lists continue to grow

The National Treatment Purchase Fund is to be extended to help counteract the impact of the hospital overcrowding crisis on waiting lists.

Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue says offers will be issued through hospitals in April, and he’s urging people to avail of them.

It comes as the INMO confirm there were 17 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, five of them on trolleys in the Emergency Department.

Deputy Mc Conalogue, one of Fianna Fail’s negotiators when the government was being formed says this was a key condition for the confidence and supply agreement which was reached………….