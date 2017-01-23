logo



Government to launch new Action Plan for Rural Ireland

23 Jan 2017
by admin

The Government will today publish a plan for rural Ireland, aimed at helping to create 135,000 jobs around the country.

The plan includes measures to rejuvenate 600 towns and villages with a scheme to encourage residential living in town centres.

The plan devised by Minister Heather Humphreys is modelled on the previous Government Action Plans on Jobs, with Donegal expected to benefit from the plan.

This plan contains over 270 actions which it says will support sustainable communities, enterprise and employment, maximise tourism potential, foster culture and creativity and improve rural infrastructure.

60 million euro will be invested in the rejuvenation of 600 rural and regional towns, alongside a pilot scheme to encourage people to live in town and village centres.

50 million will be invested in job creation in the regions, there’s a pledge to increase foreign direct investment in the regions to 40% – all to achieve the target of 135,000 jobs outside our cities by 2020.

An Atlantic Economic corridor will also be developed along the Western Seaboard.

Government to launch new Action Plan for Rural Ireland

