logo



Donegal Tourism positive about Sottish visitor numbers in 2017

23 Jan 2017
by admin

The Marketing Officer with Donegal Tourism is predicting a large number of visitors from Scotland this year, despite the pressures of Brexit.

Sarah Meehan was speaking after a number of Donegal hotels and tourist businesses attended a trade event in Glasgow held in connection with the Celtic Connections festival.

The Donegal delegation met with a number of Scottish tour operators and travel agents, as well local travel and lifestyle journalists.

Sarah Meehan says these meetings help cement what is already a very strong bond between Donegal and Scotland…………..

Pics :

Above –  Sarah Meehan, Marketing Officer, Donegal Tourism and Packie Bonner

Below –  Sarah Meehan, Marketing Officer, Donegal Tourism, Claire O Reilly, Sales and Marketing Manager, Nesbitt Arms Ardara
Catherine Doyle,Sales and Marketing Manager, Abbey Abbey Hotel Donegal Town and The central Hotel

More News

Michelle O’Neill announced as new leader of Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland

0
  Michelle O’Neill has been announced as the new leader of Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland. The MLA is to take over from Martin McGuinness after he stood down due to poor [...]
23 Jan 2017

NTPF to be extended as waiting lists continue to grow

0
The National Treatment Purchase Fund is to be extended to help counteract the impact of the hospital overcrowding crisis on waiting lists. Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue says offers w[...]
23 Jan 2017

Donegal Tourism positive about Sottish visitor numbers in 2017

0
The Marketing Officer with Donegal Tourism is predicting a large number of visitors from Scotland this year, despite the pressures of Brexit. Sarah Meehan was speaking after a numb[...]
23 Jan 2017

27 Donegal patients receive life saving cardiac treatment in Derry

0
It’s been confirmed that 27 Donegal heart attack patients have received treatment at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry heart since an agreement to establish a cross border cardio[...]
23 Jan 2017

17 patients awaiting admission at LUH this morning

0
There were 17 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, five of them on trollies in the Emergency Department. The INMO is reporting a national fi[...]
23 Jan 2017

Michelle O’Neill expected to be named as SF leader in Northern Ireland

0
It’s expected that Martin McGuinness’s successor as Sinn Fein leader in Northern Ireland will be named today. Two weeks ago, Mr Mc Guinness resigned as Deputy First Min[...]
23 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit