Donegal Tourism positive about Sottish visitor numbers in 2017

The Marketing Officer with Donegal Tourism is predicting a large number of visitors from Scotland this year, despite the pressures of Brexit.

Sarah Meehan was speaking after a number of Donegal hotels and tourist businesses attended a trade event in Glasgow held in connection with the Celtic Connections festival.

The Donegal delegation met with a number of Scottish tour operators and travel agents, as well local travel and lifestyle journalists.

Sarah Meehan says these meetings help cement what is already a very strong bond between Donegal and Scotland…………..

Pics :

Above – Sarah Meehan, Marketing Officer, Donegal Tourism and Packie Bonner

Below – Sarah Meehan, Marketing Officer, Donegal Tourism, Claire O Reilly, Sales and Marketing Manager, Nesbitt Arms Ardara

Catherine Doyle,Sales and Marketing Manager, Abbey Abbey Hotel Donegal Town and The central Hotel