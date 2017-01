Donegal Deputy, Pat the Cope Gallagher has written to the Garda Commissioner and Justice Minister, calling on them to address the decline in Garda numbers within the county.

The Leas-Cheann Comhairle says the Garda Commissioner, Noreen O’Sullivan must now act to put in place targets to restore the Garda numbers of 488 in 2010.

He is now urging Justice Minister and Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald to underpin and support this call.

Deputy Gallagher is hopeful of progress……..