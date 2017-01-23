Breen is fifth in Monte Carlo Rally – Meeke has troublesome weekend

Ireland’s Craig Breen finished in fifth place overall in the iconic WRC Rallye Monte Carlo.

Breen and his co-driver Scott Martin, in their Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team DS3 car the pair kept pace with the new 2017 spec WRC cars on the rally’s snow and ice covered roads.

Frenchman Sebastien Ogier won the rally on his M-Sport debut, holding on to the lead after Thierry Neuville had suffered a mechanical problem on the penultimate day.

Four-times world champion Ogier beat Jari-Matti Latvala by two minutes and 15 seconds as the Finn handed Toyota a podium finish for their return to WRC after a 17-year absence.

Northern Ireland’s Kris Meeke was in the podium hunt before crashing on Friday, then spent half an hour parked with an ignition problem on Saturday after returning, and his weekend ultimately ended when another car crashed into him on the road section back to Monaco on Saturday night.