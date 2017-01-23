logo



Breen is fifth in Monte Carlo Rally – Meeke has troublesome weekend

23 Jan 2017
by admin

Ireland’s Craig Breen  finished in fifth place overall in the iconic WRC Rallye Monte Carlo.

Breen and his co-driver Scott Martin, in their Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team DS3 car the pair kept pace with the new 2017 spec WRC cars on the rally’s snow and ice covered roads.

Frenchman Sebastien Ogier won the rally on his M-Sport debut, holding on to the lead after Thierry Neuville had suffered a mechanical problem on the penultimate day.

Four-times world champion Ogier beat Jari-Matti Latvala by two minutes and 15 seconds as the Finn handed Toyota a podium finish for their return to WRC after a 17-year absence.

 

Northern Ireland’s Kris Meeke was in the podium hunt before crashing on Friday, then spent half an hour parked with an ignition problem on Saturday after returning, and his weekend ultimately ended when another car crashed into him on the road section back to Monaco on Saturday night.

 

More Sport

Derry City have seen 13 trialists – but nobody signed yet!

0
Derry City beat local junior side Ardmore 5-1 in a friendly yesterday as their pre-season preparations continue. According to today’s Derry News, manager Kenny Shiels has now cast [...]
23 Jan 2017

Breen is fifth in Monte Carlo Rally – Meeke has troublesome weekend

0
Ireland’s Craig Breen  finished in fifth place overall in the iconic WRC Rallye Monte Carlo. Breen and his co-driver Scott Martin, in their Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rall[...]
23 Jan 2017

Two Harps players on Republic of Ireland schoolboys team

0
Finn Harps U19 squad members Shane Blaney and Jamie Bell both featured for the Republic of Ireland Schools side who lost 2-0 Australia at the weekend in an international friendly a[...]
23 Jan 2017

Football the best preparation for season- Mickey Harte reacts to semi-final win

0
Mickey Harte has said he much prefers the Dr McKenna Cup as a form of preparation for the season ahead than training, after his side qualified for their sixth successive McKenna Cu[...]
22 Jan 2017

Derry progress to Dr McKenna Cup final

0
Derry qualified for the final of the Dr McKenna Cup with a 2-12-1-13 victory over Monaghan, in the Athletic Grounds. The teams went into halftime with Derry ahead by two points but[...]
22 Jan 2017

Gaoth Dobhair march into Ulster u-21 semi-final

0
Gaoth Dobhair’s u-21 side qualified for the Ulster club u-21 Championship semi-final after a 1-12 – 1-5 victory over Antrim champions, St Mary’s. Michael O’[...]
22 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit