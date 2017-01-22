The Three Rivers Badminton Club- Ulster Club of the Year

The Three Rivers Badminton Club, Killygordan was recently named the Ulster Club of the Year for 2016 and one of their coaches, Wesley Knox received the Ulster Badminton Coach of the Year.

The club, based in the Oaktree Centre in Killygordon caters for all ages from Racqueteers (4-8 year olds), Intermediate/Advanced (8-16 year olds), Senior players (16 years +).

This is not the first time that the club has received such an award with members of the club receiving the Volunteer of the Year award in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

Oisin Kelly was joined today in studio by Wesley Knox and Maxine McCreay, who said they wanted Badminton to become as popular as soccer or rugby…