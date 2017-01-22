Strabane native represents Ireland in first Military World Cup tie

Strabane native, Aidan Friel started in Ireland’s first Military World Cup game against Mali, in Oman, last night.

The competition, organised by the International Military Sports Council, brings together members of defence forces from across the world to partake.

After qualifying for the campaign last year, Ireland are now placed in a group with the USA, Qatar and Mali.

Friel, who represents Longford Town, started in the midfield yesterday as they drew their opening fixture with Mali, 1-1.

With intense heat conditions, the squad was rotated well throughout, with Friel being substituted after 72 minutes.

Next up in Qatar on Thursday, before facing the USA on Saturday.