Rugby Review: City of Derry win, Munster await their fate and Ulster lose

City of Derry recorded a 23-11 victory over Barnhill in the Ulster Bank League, division two, yesterday in Judges Road.

In a tight game, Cathal Cregan and Ian Bratton got City of Derry’s two trys to give the home side the victory.

It was a good weekend across the Northwest with Limavady, Letterkenny and Strabane all recording victory’s in their respective fixtures.

In the Champions Cup, Munster secured home advantage in the last eight of the competition after beating Racing 92 by a score of 22-10, last night, but must wait to see how today’s games end up to find out who they will face.

Leinster are also through after they drew 26-26 Castres Olympique while Ulster finished bottom of their pool after losing out against Bordeaux.

All this action and more in Alec McDonald’s review of the weekend’s action…