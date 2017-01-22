Gaoth Dobhair march into Ulster u-21 semi-final

Gaoth Dobhair’s u-21 side qualified for the Ulster club u-21 Championship semi-final after a 1-12 – 1-5 victory over Antrim champions, St Mary’s.

Michael O’Carroll netted the goal from the penalty spot for the Donegal side and he also received the Man Of the Match award after the game.

Sean ‘Nancy’ Gallagher’s side now face Derry champions Watty Grahams in the semi-final.

Watty Grahams have won the competition twice in the past two years and also won the Ulster Minor competition three years in a row.

A strong challenge awaits, but that makes it all that more exciting for Gallagher as he told Oisin Kelly on Highland Sunday Sport…