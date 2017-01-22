Football the best preparation for season- Mickey Harte reacts to semi-final win

Mickey Harte has said he much prefers the Dr McKenna Cup as a form of preparation for the season ahead than training, after his side qualified for their sixth successive McKenna Cup final.

His Tyrone side defeated Fermanagh to by a score of 0-14-011, in the Clones.

Tyrone went behind early on but brought it back and took the lead before the halftime break, with Peter Harte doing most of the scoring.

They continued on from here and threatened to run away with the game, notching up three unanswered points- despite pulling back a few points, Fermanagh were unable to take the game back from Harte’s side.

Harte was happy with his team’s performance and said that he and his players prefer the competitive football in the latter stages of this competition to prepare for the forthcoming league and championship…