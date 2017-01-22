logo



Extra Rural Social Scheme places announced for Donegal

22 Jan 2017
by admin

Minister for Social Protection, Leo Varadkar has announced that Donegal will benefit from extra Rural Social Scheme places.

The Minister announced that 500 places will be made available throughout Ireland.

In Donegal a total of 81 new places have become available to aid farmers, fishermen and local communities.

This is the first increase in places since 2016 which will see 500 places become available throughout Ireland.

The Minister says; “The scheme provides an opportunity to farmers and fishermen to make off-farm income in areas where there are few opportunities to do so, bringing money into rural and coastal communities.”

To apply for a place contact the local Donegal Development Company.

More News

Extra Rural Social Scheme places announced for Donegal

0
Minister for Social Protection, Leo Varadkar has announced that Donegal will benefit from extra Rural Social Scheme places. The Minister announced that 500 places will be made avai[...]
22 Jan 2017

Donegal Person of the Year named

0
Ardara man, Stephen McCahill has been named as the 2016 Donegal Person of the Year. Last night at a ceremony in Dublin, the Donegal Association recognised Stephen for his community[...]
21 Jan 2017

Irish Unity debate taking place today

0
A major public debate on Irish Unity is taking place today in the Mansion House in Dublin. It’s being hosted by Sinn Féin and brings together a host of different groups and c[...]
21 Jan 2017

PSNI issue appeal for information in Derry and Strabane areas

0
Police in the North have issued appeals to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the Strabane or Drumahoe area this week. PSNI in Foyle are investigating a report of suspicious[...]
21 Jan 2017

Delay in GLAS payments holding farmers to ransom – Deputy McConalogue

0
Minister Michael Creed has again been criticised for his handling of GLAS payments. Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says the delay in processing GLAS payments for 2016 is holdin[...]
21 Jan 2017

House prices rise in Donegal

0
House prices in Donegal last year rose by 12 per cent. The average price is now 140 thousand euro for a home. In Sligo meanwhile the average price is 185 thousand, up 9 per cent on[...]
21 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit