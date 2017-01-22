Derry progress to Dr McKenna Cup final

Derry qualified for the final of the Dr McKenna Cup with a 2-12-1-13 victory over Monaghan, in the Athletic Grounds.

The teams went into halftime with Derry ahead by two points but Monaghan leveled the match late in the game to send it into injury time at 1-11.

But, a cracking goal from Derry’s James Kielt and a point from Niall McLaughlin secured victory for the Oak Leaf side.

They now face Mickey Harte’s Tyrone side in the final for the second year running.

After the game, Derry manager, Brian Barton said that he was very impressed by his team’s performance..