Coming up on today’s Sunday Sport..

22 Jan 2017
We will have live updates from the Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals where Mickey Harte’s Tyrone side face Fermanagh, and Derry take on Monaghan in the Athletic Grounds,

In local soccer, we follow all the action across the county today in the Donegal and Inishowen Leagues plus score updates from the Ulster Senior League fixtures.

Our rugby correspondant, Alec McDonald provides us with a review of all the rugby action that took place over the weekend,

After five, we speak to Wesley Knox of the Three Rivers Badminton Club in Killygordan, who have recently been named Ulster Club of the Year for 2016,

And as we do each and every weekend we’ll keep you up to date with all the local, national and international sporting news…

Donegal win out over Meath in challenge friendly

Michael Murphy hit 1-4 yesterday as Donegal recorded a 2-16 – 2-5 victory over Meath in a challenge friendly match. It was a mix of young and experienced players that took th[...]
22 Jan 2017

Strabane native represents Ireland in first Military World Cup tie

Strabane native, Aidan Friel started in Ireland’s first Military World Cup game against Mali, in Oman, last night. The competition, organised by the International Military Sp[...]
22 Jan 2017

22 Jan 2017

Donegal lose out to Mayo in u-21 Northwest Cup

A late surge from Mayo saw them overcome Declan Bonner’s Donegal side in the u-21 Northwest Cup by a score of 1-12-1-11. Ciaran Diver gave Donegal a four point lead after 22 [...]
21 Jan 2017

Chris McNulty on Ulster Senior League ‘Eleven 30’ launch

This year, the Ulster Senior League will launch their ‘Eleven 30’ team which is a combined eleven of the best Ulster Senior League players of the past thirty years. The[...]
21 Jan 2017

Donegal Football Cup Draws

Voodoo Venue Cup Quarter Final: 18th February Orchard FC vs Keadue Res Milford Res vs Kilmacrennan Res Dunlewey vs  Strand Rovers Aranmore vs Castlefinn   Semi-finals: Winners[...]
21 Jan 2017

