Time is running out fast for charities wishing to make application to be the beneficiaries of the North West 10k, which takes place on Sunday the 30th of April.

The closing date for applications is this coming Friday 27th January.

Applications should be sent to Anne Condon, Grand Canal Building, Paddy Harte Road, Letterkenny or email anne@letterkennychamber.com. For further details go to northwest10k.com