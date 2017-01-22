logo



British Government rejects claims that Brexit will destroy Good Friday Agreement

22 Jan 2017
by admin

The British Government is rejecting claims that Brexit will destroy the Good Friday Agreement.

Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams has warned that the UK leaving the European Union could jeopardise peace in the North.

However Downing Street has responded – saying his comments are “totally without any basis in fact”.

In a statement – the UK Government says none of the institutions and provisions set out in the Agreement are in any way undermined by the Brexit vote.

It also maintains there will be no return to the borders of the past – something former British Defence Secretary Michael Portillo agrees with:

