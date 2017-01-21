logo



PSNI issue appeal for information in Derry and Strabane areas

21 Jan 2017
by admin

Police in the North have issued appeals to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the Strabane or Drumahoe area this week.

PSNI in Foyle are investigating a report of suspicious activity in the Lettershandoney Avenue area of Drumahoe.

Chief Inspector Mark McClarence asks anyone in the area who noticed anything out of place, or any suspicious objects, to keep away from the object and contact police immediately on 999.

And PSNI in Strabane are appealing to anyone who notices any suspicious persons or vehicles in the Ballymagorry area between the hours of 7:15pm and 9:50pm on Thursday night to contact them on 101 in relation to a reported burglary.

PSNI in Strabane have said they are continuing to patrol the community overnight, particularly in the areas of Sion Mills and Newtownstewart which have been subject to recent burglaries.

