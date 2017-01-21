Listen back to great live music, chat and features on the Weekend Edition

Derry teenager Micaela McGillian will be appearing in the Voice on ITV over the coming weeks and joined Greg in studio for a chat and sand two great songs live:

Tyrone’s Donna Taggart has had huge global success with ‘Jealous of the Angels’ which has now reached almost 75 MILLION views on Facebook and has topped the charts in a host of countries across the World

She joined Greg to chat about her success, her upcoming tour and to perform her smash hit song live:

Donegal Mountain Rescue is looking for volunteers to join them.

PRO Sean Carney joined Greg to discuss the work they do and how you can get involved:

Atlantic Roar’ is a short film shot entirely on the Wild Atlantic Way on the Inishowen Peninsula, Co Donegal – using an entirely local crew.

It is a film describing the little things that we would miss about living in Ireland. Has half a million views so far.

Starring Actor Michael McLaughlin speaks to Greg about the video and Danny O’Donnell from Doe Island wrote the script: