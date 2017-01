Gaoth Dobhair under-21’s take on St Mary’s, Antrim in the quarter-final of the Ulster under-21 club Championship tomorrow, Sunday.

This is the first time their under-21’s have made it to this stage in Ulster after they defeated Aodh Ruadh to claim the county title.

As his side prepares for the clash, manager Sean ‘Nancy’ Gallagher spoke to Tom Comack on Saturday Sport, looking ahead to the game which takes place in Kickhams Creggan…