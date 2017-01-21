Donegal Sports Awards sold out

The Donegal Sports Star committee has just announced that next Friday night’s Awards function is now sold out.

A committee spokesperson confirmed that all the tickets are gone six days ahead of the 41st annual presentation of sporting awards in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

“We’re delighted that the function is now sold out which means there will be around 700 guests at the Donegal Sports Star Awards next Friday night. Because of the numbers coming we will be using the Knockalla Room again the same as last year to accommodate guests in addition to the main function hall at the Mount Errigal Hotel” the spokesperson concluded.