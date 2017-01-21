Donegal lose out to Mayo in u-21 Northwest Cup

A late surge from Mayo saw them overcome Declan Bonner’s Donegal side in the u-21 Northwest Cup by a score of 1-12-1-11.

Ciaran Diver gave Donegal a four point lead after 22 minutes when he fired home a goal, adding to points scored by Paddy Byrne.

Soon the game was leveled after James Carr fired home a goal late in the first half, but this was followed by four unanswered Donegal points to see the sides into halftime at 1-04- 1-08.

Donegal started the half strong and increased their lead by two more points.

A missed Mayo penalty made it look like it could be Donegal’s day, but after six successive points from Mayo, Declan Bonner’s side lost out by one point.

Mayo face Sligo in the final, next weekend.

Oisin Kelly spoke to Declan Bonner on Saturday Sport, who said despite the result his team impressed..