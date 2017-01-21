Donegal League Results: Saturday 21st

Glencar Inn Saturday Division
Glencar Celtic 4 vs 0 Arranmore United Michael Mulhern Flag Pole Field
Orchard FC 2 vs 1 Drumbar FC Brian O Kane Letterkenny Community Center Pitch
Strand Rovers FC 4 vs 1 Dunlewey Celtic Seamus McGrory Strand Park
Saturday Reserve Division
Cappry Rovers 3 vs 1 Donegal Town FC Reserves Andrew Mullen Cappry Park
Glenea United Reserves 8 vs 1 St Catherines FC Marty Quinn Glasserchoo
Keadue Rovers FC 0 vs 2 Glenree United FC Seimi Ferry Central Park Keadue
Kilmacrennan Celtic FC 1 vs 2 Drumoghill FC Res Liam McConigley Letterkenny Community Center Pitch