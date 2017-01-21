Delay in GLAS payments holding farmers to ransom – Deputy McConalogue

Minister Michael Creed has again been criticised for his handling of GLAS payments.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says the delay in processing GLAS payments for 2016 is holding over 10,000 farmers to ransom.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue has spoken out after receiving new information which shows that 10,100 farmers are still awaiting their full 2016 GLAS payments to be made.

The Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Agriculture says; “These farmers are at crisis point as a result of the delay in issuing payments. Many of them are already under serious financial strain and urgently need these payments to ensure that bills are paid.”

Deputy McConalogue believes the delay in payments is a clear breach of the Farmers’ Charter of Rights which was agreed between the Department of Agriculture and farming organisations.

Under which it was agreed that up to 75% of GLAS payments would commence by the third week of October, with the remainder being paid mid-December.