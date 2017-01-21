Coming up on today’s Saturday Sport…

We look ahead to the semi-final stages of the Dr McKenna Cup where Tyrone face Fermanagh and Derry host Monaghan,

Tom Comack discusses Tyrone’s campaign so far with former Tyrone defender, John Lynch and former Derry star Conleith Gilligan looks ahead to the the Oak Leaf county’s clash with Monaghan.

Plus, we speak to Gaoth Dobhair under-21 manager Sean ‘Nancy’ Gallagher, ahead of their Ulster under-21 Club Championship quarter final meeting with Antrim champions, St Mary’s, Agahagallon.

Our live rugby action today follows the City of Derry, who take on Barnhill in the the Ulster Bank League Division two, Alec McDonald will be providing us with updates.

Arthur McMahon joins us in studio to discuss the launch of Team Donegal Oil,

In soccer, the draws for the Voodoo Venue Cup quarter and semi finals and Brian McCormick Cup semi-finals take place live on the programme today after five,

And Chris McNulty will join us in studio to talk about the launch of the Ulster Senior League ‘Eleven 30’ team,

And as we do each and every weekend we’ll keep you up to date with all the local, national and international sporting news…