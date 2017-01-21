logo



Coming up on today’s Saturday Sport…

21 Jan 2017
by admin

We look ahead to the semi-final stages of the Dr McKenna Cup where Tyrone face Fermanagh and Derry host Monaghan,

Tom Comack discusses Tyrone’s campaign so far with former Tyrone defender, John Lynch and former Derry star Conleith Gilligan looks ahead to the the Oak Leaf county’s clash with Monaghan.

Plus, we speak to Gaoth Dobhair under-21 manager Sean ‘Nancy’ Gallagher, ahead of their Ulster under-21 Club Championship quarter final meeting with Antrim champions, St Mary’s, Agahagallon.

Our live rugby action today follows the City of Derry, who take on Barnhill in the the Ulster Bank League Division two, Alec McDonald will be providing us with updates.

Arthur McMahon joins us in studio to discuss the launch of Team Donegal Oil,

In soccer, the draws for the Voodoo Venue Cup quarter and semi finals and Brian McCormick Cup semi-finals take place live on the programme today after five,

And Chris McNulty will join us in studio to talk about the launch of the Ulster Senior League ‘Eleven 30’ team,

And as we do each and every weekend we’ll keep you up to date with all the local, national and international sporting news…

More Sport

Triton Showers National Rally Championship to cover all four provinces

0
This year’s Triton Showers National Rally Championship will begin with the Abbey Court Hotel Nenagh Rally on the last weekend of February and over the following eight months will t[...]
21 Jan 2017

GAA Preview: Gaoth Dobhair prepare for Ulster u-21 clash

0
Gaoth Dobhair under-21’s take on St Mary’s, Antrim in the quarter-final of the Ulster under-21 club Championship tomorrow, Sunday. This is the first time their under-21[...]
21 Jan 2017

GAA Preview: Derry hoping to reach Dr McKenna Cup final

0
Derry travel to the Athletic Grounds to take on Monaghan in the Dr McKenna Cup semi-final, tomorrow at 2pm. After a conclusive victory over Queens University, Derry topped Section [...]
21 Jan 2017

GAA Preview: John Lynch on Tyrone vs Fermanagh

0
After a strong victory over a young Donegal side, Tyrone now ready themselves for a semi-final clash with Fermanagh tomorrow. Tyrone have made eight changes ahead of the game with [...]
21 Jan 2017

Donegal Sports Awards sold out

0
The Donegal Sports Star committee has just announced that next Friday night’s Awards function is now sold out. A committee spokesperson confirmed that all the tickets are gone six [...]
21 Jan 2017

