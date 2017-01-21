logo



City Of Derry win at home to Barnhill

21 Jan 2017
by admin

City of Derry recorded a 23-11 victory over Barnhill in the Ulster Bank League, division two, today in Judges Road.

In a tight first half, Cathal Cregan gave the home side the lead with a try and conversion after 16 minutes; but after three penalty conversions and a drop goal, the Derry side went into the second half trailing by one point.

Ian Bratton got City of Derry’s second try of the game after 54 minutes and they added three more points from a penalty and held out for the rest of the game.

Our rugby correspondent, Alec McDonald was at the game and he was impressed with City of Derry’s performance…

More Sport

Donegal lose out to Mayo in u-21 Northwest Cup

0
A late surge from Mayo saw them overcome Declan Bonner’s Donegal side in the u-21 Northwest Cup by a score of 1-12-1-11. Ciaran Diver gave Donegal a four point lead after 22 [...]
21 Jan 2017

Chris McNulty on Ulster Senior League ‘Eleven 30’ launch

0
This year, the Ulster Senior League will launch their ‘Eleven 30’ team which is a combined eleven of the best Ulster Senior League players of the past thirty years. The[...]
21 Jan 2017

Donegal Football Cup Draws

0
Voodoo Venue Cup Quarter Final: 18th February Orchard FC vs Keadue Res Milford Res vs Kilmacrennan Res Dunlewey vs  Strand Rovers Aranmore vs Castlefinn   Semi-finals: Winners[...]
21 Jan 2017

Seamus Coleman scores winner for Everton

0
Donegal man, Seamus Coleman scored the only goal of the game to give Everton an important victory away to Crystal Palace. The strike came on the 87th minute to give Ronald Koeman&#[...]
21 Jan 2017

Arthur McMahon on launch of team Donegal Oil

0
Team Donegal Oil was launched last Monday in Letterkenny with the aim of getting people in Donegal more involved in outdoor activities. As part of Donegal’s Oil Corporate Soc[...]
21 Jan 2017

Donegal League Results: Saturday 21st

0
Glencar Inn Saturday Division Glencar Celtic 4 vs 0 Arranmore United Michael Mulhern Flag Pole Field Orchard FC 2 vs 1 Drumbar FC Brian O Kane Letterkenny Community Center Pitch St[...]
21 Jan 2017

