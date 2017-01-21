Chris McNulty on Ulster Senior League ‘Eleven 30’ launch

This year, the Ulster Senior League will launch their ‘Eleven 30’ team which is a combined eleven of the best Ulster Senior League players of the past thirty years.

The squad is being selected by a panel made up of people who have a wide knowledge of the league including, Letterkenny Rovers Manager, Eamon McConigley and former Swilly Rovers player, Danny McConnell.

The mammoth task was taken on with the aim of showcasing the positive aspects of the league.

The panel hopes to have the team selected by the end of March to be announced at a Gala on the 19th of May, in the Station House Hotel.

Ulster Senior League PRO, Chris McNulty joined Oisin Kelly in studio on Saturday Sport to discuss the difficult task of selecting eleven players..