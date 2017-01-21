logo



Chris McNulty on Ulster Senior League ‘Eleven 30’ launch

21 Jan 2017
by admin

This year, the Ulster Senior League will launch their ‘Eleven 30’ team which is a combined eleven of the best Ulster Senior League players of the past thirty years.

The squad is being selected by a panel made up of people who have a wide knowledge of the league including, Letterkenny Rovers Manager, Eamon McConigley and former Swilly Rovers player, Danny McConnell.

The mammoth task was taken on with the aim of showcasing the positive aspects of the league.

The panel hopes to have the team selected by the end of March to be announced at a Gala on the 19th of May,  in the Station House Hotel.

Ulster Senior League PRO, Chris McNulty joined Oisin Kelly in studio on Saturday Sport to discuss the difficult task of selecting eleven players..

More Sport

Chris McNulty on Ulster Senior League ‘Eleven 30’ launch

0
This year, the Ulster Senior League will launch their ‘Eleven 30’ team which is a combined eleven of the best Ulster Senior League players of the past thirty years. The[...]
21 Jan 2017

Donegal Football Cup Draws

0
Voodoo Venue Cup Quarter Final: 18th February Orchard FC vs Keadue Res Milford Res vs Kilmacrennan Res Dunlewey vs  Strand Rovers Aranmore vs Castlefinn   Semi-finals: Winners[...]
21 Jan 2017

Seamus Coleman scores winner for Everton

0
Donegal man, Seamus Coleman scored the only goal of the game to give Everton an important victory away to Crystal Palace. The strike came on the 87th minute to give Ronald Koeman&#[...]
21 Jan 2017

Arthur McMahon on launch of team Donegal Oil

0
Team Donegal Oil was launched last Monday in Letterkenny with the aim of getting people in Donegal more involved in outdoor activities. As part of Donegal’s Oil Corporate Soc[...]
21 Jan 2017

Donegal League Results: Saturday 21st

0
Glencar Inn Saturday Division Glencar Celtic 4 vs 0 Arranmore United Michael Mulhern Flag Pole Field Orchard FC 2 vs 1 Drumbar FC Brian O Kane Letterkenny Community Center Pitch St[...]
21 Jan 2017

City Of Derry win at home to Barnhill

0
City of Derry recorded a 23-11 victory over Barnhill in the Ulster Bank League, division two, today in Judges Road. In a tight first half, Cathal Cregan gave the home side the lead[...]
21 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit