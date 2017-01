Team Donegal Oil was launched last Monday in Letterkenny with the aim of getting people in Donegal more involved in outdoor activities.

As part of Donegal’s Oil Corporate Social Responsibilty plan for the next ten years, they will be hosting their own events in Milford, Letterkenny, Falcaragh and Killybegs.

The main activities include- mountain climbing, 5k cycling, swimming and adventure racing.

The founder, Arthur McMahon joined Oisin Kelly on Saturday Sport to discuss the launch..